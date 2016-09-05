Airstrike near Mosul destroys ISIS headquarters

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A security source in Nineveh police informed that the international coalition aviation bombarded the last investment bank in Mosul that was used by ISIS as headquarters.

Sharing details, Captain Amir Wathiq said, “The international coalition aircraft targeted the investment bank that was used by ISIS as security headquarters in al-Zohour Street, east of Mosul.”

“The airstrike also damaged civilians’ houses and properties and the nearby shops. This attack brought the curtains down to the investment banks used as headquarters by ISIS in the city,” Wathiq added.