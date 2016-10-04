Airstrike near Ramadi kills 20 ISIS members

Airstrike near Ramadi kills 20 ISIS members

By Loaa Adel -
International coalition aviation is conducting airstrikes against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.
(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera and Badiya Operations Command announced on Tuesday, that 20 members of the Islamic State group were killed by an international coalition air strike, west of Ramadi.

Commander of Jazeera Operations, Major General Qassim al-Mohamadi, said in a press statement, “This morning, international coalition aircraft bombarded headquarters and gatherings of ISIS in the desert area east of Kabisa vicinity, killing 20 ISIS members, as well as destroying eight vehicles carrying weapons and rockets launchers.”

“ISIS is trying to reinforce its besieged members by launching different attacks on the western cities, and open save havens for them to flee from the area,” Mohamadi added. “The liberation battles are ongoing, and the joint security forces achieved a notable progress in the liberation battles of Baghdadi Island and areas in Heet Island,” Mohamadi explained.

Loaa Adel
Loaa has 6 years of professional experience in public relations, marketing, and translation, and she started her career in 2009 as a translator and PR executive, where she worked with different sectors including banking and finance, Information Technology, and real estate.

