Airstrike near Ramadi kills 4 ISIS fighters

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command announced that four ISIS members were killed in an airstrike by the international coalition aviation in northern Ramadi.

Commander of Anbar Operations Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi in a statement said, “Based on intelligence inputs, the international coalition aviation launched an airstrike targeting an ISIS unit at Albu Ali al-Jassim in northern Ramadi. Four fighters of the outfit was killed and a mortar detachment and a rocket launcher was also destroyed in the attack.”

Adding further Mahalawi said, “The different combat troops are working to destroy ISIS strongholds and weapon caches. The coming days will be crucial against ISIS and will witness the liberation of Ramadi Island including Albu Ali al-Jassim, Albu Assaf, Albu Ziab and a few other areas.”