Airstrike near Ramadi kills five ISIS members

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – International coalition aviation aircraft on Sunday destroyed an ISIS hideout and killed five members of the outfit in Albu Diab, situated to the north of Ramadi in Anbar.

“The attack, which was launched late on Sunday evening, was carried out after the international coalition aviation was made aware of the presence of ISIS militants in the area,” informed a well placed source in Anbar to Iraqi News on Monday.

“Apart from destroying the hideout and killing five of ISIS men, the airstrike also destroyed a mortar detachment,” the source further added seeking anonymity.

It may be mentioned here that the security forces and tribal fighters are controlling Albu-Thiyab and have successfully foiled a number of ISIS attacks.