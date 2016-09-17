Airstrikes in Anbar kill 12 ISIS fighters

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command announced on Saturday that 12 ISIS militants were killed in aerial bombings carried out by the international coalition aviation. The Iraqi Security Forces have arrested two ISIS men and seized 26 explosive devices during search operations in different parts of the province.

The command said in a statement, “The international coalition aviation’s fighter jets carried out airstrikes in Albu Diab Island, killing six ISIS fighters and destroyed five cache of weapons of the outfit.”

“The coalition aircraft carried out another air trike at Albu Ali Jassim, killing at least six ISIS men and destroyed a building of the outfit,” the statement added.