Airstrikes near Ramadi kill 8 ISIS members

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A source in Anbar Operations Command revealed that eight ISIS members have been killed by coalition air strikes in northern Ramadi.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “This morning, the international coalition aircraft conducted air strikes targeting a gathering of ISIS members in al-Tarabesha area.”

“The airstrikes resulted in the killing of eight ISIS members, as well as destroying three mortar detachments and a vehicle carrying an anti-aircraft weapon,” the source added.