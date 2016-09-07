Anbar border guards arrest ‘ISIS executioner’ near Rutba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The commander of Anbar 2nd regions’ border guards, Maj. Gen. Ammar al-Kubaisi, announced arresting a executioner belonging to ISIS in Ramadi, west of the city of Rutba.

Kubaisi said in a statement issued for Iraqi News, “Forces from the border guards’ Intelligence Command in Anbar, in cooperation with the people of Rutba, was able to arrest an ISIS executioner who is called Kaddouri Sahab.”

Kubaisi added, “The forces handed over the terrorist executioner to the Federal Police forces in Rutba city.”