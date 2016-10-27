Anbar Operations announces killing 25 ISIS militants near Rutba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command announced on Thursday killing 25 ISIS militants and destroying ten vehicles, southwest of Rutba district, west of Anbar Province.

Commander of Anbar Operations, Maj. Gen. Ismail Mahlawi, said, “The international coalition air force bombed 10 vehicles belong to the ISIS, south of Rutba district (310 km west of Ramadi), destructing them completely.”

“The aerial bombing also resulted in the killing of 25 ISIS members who were inside those vehicles,” Mahalawi added.

The security forces recaptured Rutba district, after liberating it from the ISIS militants, and are now working to secure the areas around the district.