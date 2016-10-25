Anbar Operations announces killing 40 ISIS militants in Rutba district

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Ismail Mahlawi, announced on Tuesday killing 40 ISIS militants in Rutba district, and evacuating the families in order to search the district after being fully liberated.

Mahlawi said in a press statement, “The strikes of international coalition air force, Iraqi Air Force and army troops killed 40 ISIS militants, as well as destroying 14 vehicles belong to the ISIS in Rutba district,” adding that, “Rutba district is fully liberated, and now controlled by the army’s 1st and 8th regiments, backed by tribes, al-Hashed al-Shaabi and emergency police of Rutba.”

“Security forces began to evacuate the families from Rutba and transfer them to an IDP camp, in order to search for any ISIS cells in the city,” Mahalawi explained.

Earlier today, media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced, that Anbar Operations Command imposed its full control over Rutba district.