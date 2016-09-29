Anbar Operations forces fully liberate Albu Diab area

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Anbar Operations Command announced on Thursday, that the security forces managed to free the entire area of Albu Diab, north of Ramadi, and raised the Iraqi over its buildings.

The Command said in a press statement, “Today, the security forces managed to fully liberate Albu Diab area from the ISIS control.”

“The [security] forces also raised the Iraqi flag over the water station building area,” the statement added.

Yesterday, Anbar Operations Command announced that the security forces liberated five areas in Albu Diab Island, north of Ramadi, from the ISIS grip. The liberated areas are Sumaia School, al-Mawali, Albu Mubajl, Albu Judai and al-Walaa center.

Noteworthy, ISIS members used to launch attacks from Albu Diab area on the nearby areas.