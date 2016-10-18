Ankara: Turkish warplans participated in coalition strikes on Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Ankara announced on Tuesday, that Turkish warplanes participated in the coalition strikes on Mosul, amid the escalating dispute between Baghdad and Ankara about the Turkish presence in Bashiqa.

Turkish Prime Minister Benali Yildirim said, “Turkish Air Force participated in the air strikes carried out by the US-led international coalition on the Iraqi city of Mosul, as part of the battle to liberate the city backed by the United Stated to eliminate presence of the ISIS.”

Conflicts escalated between Turkey and Baghdad due to the presence of Turkish troops in the camp of Bashiqa, north of Iraq.

Turkey trained nearly 3,000 fighters to participate in Mosul battle, while warned that the attack may lead to sectarian tensions.