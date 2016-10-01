Armed men kill 3 ISIS members near Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Iraqi media outlets reported on Saturday that three members of the Islamic State group (lSIS) were killed in an armed attack by unidentified gunmen in eastern Sharqat, north of Tikrit.

According to Al Mada website, “Unidentified gunmen shot three ISIS members, at late hour yesterday, in al-Salman village in the left coast of Sharqat district, killing them immediately.”

“The armed men managed to escape to an unknown destination after the shooting,” Al Mada added.

Noteworthy, Joint Operations Command announced in 22 September 2016, that the security forces fully liberted Sharqat district, and raised the Iraqi flag over its governmental buildings.