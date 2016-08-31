Army reinforcements arrive at Asad to liberate Heet and Baghdadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A security source in Anbar province announced on Wednesday that military reinforcements have arrived at Ein al-Asad to take part in the liberation operations of Heet and al-Baghdadi, situated to the west of Ramadi.

Sharing details the source said, “Military reinforcements of the Iraqi Army have arrived at Ein al-Asad base in al-Baghdadi. The purpose of these reinforcements is to participate in liberalization operation of Heet Island and al-Baghdadi.”

It may be mentioned here that ISIS has been dominated Heet Island and al-Baghdadi since mid-2014.