Badr Organization announces liberating 5 villages near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Badr Organization announced on Sunday liberating five villages, west of the city of Mosul, from the control of the Islamic State.

The organization said in a brief statement, “Our forces managed to liberate the villages of lower al-Gorn, upper al-Gorn, al-Amrini, al-Salmani and al-Zarka, west of the city of Mosul, from the ISIS control.”

“The morale of the ISIS members retreated due to the advance of the liberating security forces,” the statement added.

Earlier today, Badr Organization announced freeing 23 families in the village of al-Gorn from the ISIS grip.

