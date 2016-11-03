Badr Organization frees 3 villages west of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Badr Organization announced on Thursday liberating three villages located west of the city of Mosul.

The organization said in a press statement, “Security forces managed to liberate the villages of Tel al-Zalat, al-Mossad and al-Sahaji, west of Mosul.”

“The ISIS militants tried to hinder the advance of security forces using mortar cannons and other weapons, along with five suicide bombers riding booby-trapped vehicles,” the statement added.

Joint security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga forces backed by international coalition air force are continuing their offensive to retake Nineveh from the ISIS control.

