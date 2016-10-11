Baghdad Operations: 4 blasts target Husseiniyah celebrations in Shoala and Obeidi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad Operations Command announced on Tuesday, that a number of civilians were wounded in the explosion of four improvise explosive devices that targeted Husseiniyah celebrations in the areas of al-Shoala and Obeidi.

The command said in a brief statement, “Two improvised explosive devices exploded in the area of al-Shoala, and two others exploded in al-Obeidi area.”

“The blasts targeted Husseiniyah celebrations and resulted in the wounding of a number of civilians,” the statement added.

Baghdad is witnessing extensive attacks using booby-trapped vehicles and explosive belts, in addition to other attacks against civilians and security members.