Baghdad Operations: Car bomb explosion leaves several casualties in al-Shola area

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad Operations Command announced on Monday, that a number of people were wounded in the explosion of a booby-trapped vehicle in al-Shola area, in northern the capital.

Spokesman for the command, Colonel Saad Moen in a brief statement, “Today, a booby-trapped vehicle, which was parked near a popular market in al-Shola area exploded, resulting in the wounding of a number of people.”

Baghdad is witnessing occasional car bomb and suicide attacks from time to time, in addition to attacks against civilians and security members in different areas of the city.

