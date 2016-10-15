Baghdad Operations: Shaab suicide bombing toll reaches 69 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad Operations Command announced on Saturday, that the final toll of the suicide bombing that targeted a funeral in al-Shaab district reached 69 casualties.

The command said in a press statement, “The final toll of the suicide bombing that targeted a funeral in al-Shaab district in northern Baghdad, today, reached 34 dead and 35 wounded.”

Earlier today, a suicide bomber blew up himself targeting a funeral near Shalal market in al-Shaab area, in northern Baghdad. The attack resulted in the killing of 10 persons and wounding of 15 others.