Barzani in Baghdad, to talk about liberation of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Monday, where he will meet the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and other top officials to discuss on various issues including about the liberation of Mosul.

Kurdistan Regional Government spokesperson Safeen Dizayee in an official statement said, “Barzani will discuss on issues related to security and the liberalization of Mosul. He will also discuss deeply about the future relations between Erbil and Baghdad. He will also further talk on several other topics of mutual interests.”

Barzani recently said that the KRG wants to solve all the unsettled issues with Baghdad through dialogue.