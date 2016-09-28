Battle to liberate Heet Island starts today

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command announced on Wednesday starting the liberation battle of Heet Island, west of Ramadi, from the ISIS control.

The Leader of al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Baghdadi area, Sheikh Qatary al-Samarmad said in a press statement, “This morning, the security forces launched a military operation to liberate Heet Island (70 km west of Ramadi) from the ISIS members.

“The military operation will start from two axes, backed by the international coalition air strikes on the strongholds and gatherings of ISIS, to prevent them from fleeing to other areas,” Samarmad explained.

“The next few hours will witness the liberation of important areas in Heet Island, as well as securing all houses and shops, dismantling IEDs and removing all the remnants that ISIS will leave behind in the liberated areas,” Samarmad added.

Noteworthy, Iraqi security forces managed to free the majority of the cities of Anbar, including the center of the province, the city of Ramadi, in addition to the areas of Fallujah, Rutba and Heet from the ISIS grip.