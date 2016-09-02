Blast in Baghdad weapon storage, twelve casualties

Blast in Baghdad weapon storage, twelve casualties

By Partha Prawal -
SHARE
Smoke arises due to blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad on Friday, September 2.
Smoke arises due to blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad on Friday, September 2.

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Security sources on Friday informed that at least three persons were killed and nine others injured in multiple blasts that ripped through eastern Baghdad earlier on the day.

Quoting a police officer Reuters said, “Initial reports suggest that the blasts were caused by a fire eruption at an al-Hashd al-Sha’abi weapon storage. The blasts set off rockets that hit the neighboring districts.”

“The rockets damaged civilian houses, shops and vehicles in the neighboring districts and set a flour factory ablaze, ” the police officer added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY