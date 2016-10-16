Blast kills, wounds 3 volunteer soldiers near Baqubah

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Diyala Member of Parliament Karim al-Jabouri revealed on Sunday, that a Shia soldier of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was killed while two others were wounded in sequential bomb blasts, northeast of Baqubah.

Jabouri said in a statement, “A Shai solider was killed and two others were wounded in the explosion of two bombs that exploded sequentially targeting security detachment while searching the gardens of Sensil villages.”

“The gardens of the liberated areas are witnessing violent terrorist acts targeting al-Hashd al-Ashaeri, army patrols and al-Hashd al-Shaabi members,” Jabouri explained. “Extensive military operations are needed to eliminate the presence of any terrorist cells in these areas,” he added.