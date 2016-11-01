Blast kills, wounds 13 civilians in Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Thirteen civilians were either killed or wounded in an IED, while fleeing from the Islamic State-held regions, southwest of Kirkuk, Al Sumaria News reported on Tuesday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The families targeted by the bomb at Riyadh-Rashad road were leaving their residences at Hawijah (55 km from southwest Kirkuk),” pointing out that, “Four persons were killed and nine others were wounded due to the explosion.”

“IED attacks are taking place on a daily basis, to target civilians while escaping from the ISIS-held areas,” Al Sumaria added.

Hawijah, al-Rashad, al-Riyadh, al-Abbasi and Zab and other areas southwest of Kirkuk were under the ISIS control since June 2014, while more than 150,000 civilians fled to Kirkuk since then.

The United Nations estimated that more than 3 million Iraqis have been internally displaced since the start of the US-led coalition and Iraqi government’s military conflict with the self-proclaimed Islamic State group in 2014.

Iraqi forces, US forces and Shia militias are currently carrying out a major battle to free the city of Mosul from the ISIS hold, claiming remarkable victories against the group since the start of operations.

