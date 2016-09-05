Blast near Baghdad, five casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed that one policeman was killed and four others were injured in a bomb blast in northern Baghdad.

Sharing details the source informed, “This morning, an explosive device exploded targeting a police patrol while it was passing through Tarmiya district in northern Baghdad. One police officer was killed and four others injured in a bomb blast in northern Baghdad.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital and the body to the forensic medicine department,” the source further added.