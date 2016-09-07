Blast near Baghdad kills, wounds 5 policemen

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior revealed that five policemen were either killed or wounded in the explosion of an improvised explosive device that targeted their patrol in southern Baghdad.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “This morning, an improvised explosive device exploded targeting a police patrol while it was passing in al-Dawra area in southern Baghdad, killing one of its members and wounding four others.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the body to the forensic medicine department,” the source added.