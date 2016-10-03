Blast near Baghdad leaves 10 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Ministry of Interior on Monday announced that ten persons have been either killed or wounded in the explosion of an improvised explosive device, in northern Baghdad.

The ministry revealed in a press statement, “This morning, an improvised explosive device exploded near a popular market in Sabe al-Bour area, in northern Baghdad, killing three persons and wounding seven others.”

“Security force rushed to the area, and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department,” the statement explained. “The security forces also carried out a raid to search for the perpetrators of the bombing,” the statement added.