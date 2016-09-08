Blast near Baghdad leaves 7 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior informed on Thursday that two people were killed and five others wounded in a bomb west of Baghdad.

Sharing more details the source declared, “A bomb exploded, this morning, near shops in the Euphrates neighborhood, southwest of Baghdad, killing two people and wounding five others.”

The source added, “Security forces rushed to the area and evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department, while carried out a raid to search for the perpetrators of the bombing.”