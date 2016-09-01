Blast near Baghdad, six casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior revealed that two persons were killed and four others injured in a bomb blast in western Baghdad.

“An improvised explosive device exploded, at afternoon today, near a popular restaurant in Hayy al-Jihad area in western Baghdad, killing two persons and wounding four others,” the source informed.

The source added, “Security forces rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department.”