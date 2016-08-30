Blast near cemetery in southern Baghdad, 6 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior revealed that two persons were killed and four others injured in a bomb blast near a cemetery in southern Baghdad.

Sharing further details the source informed, “A bomb exploded at noon today near a cemetery at al-Madain district in southern Baghdad, killing two persons and wounding four others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department,” the source added.