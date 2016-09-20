Bomb blast in Baghdad, six casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source in Baghdad informed Iraqi News that a bomb blast to the southwest of Baghdad killed one person and injured five others.

“Today afternoon, a bomb exploded near a popular market at Baya, situated to the south-west of Baghdad. One person was killed and five others were severely injured,” informed the source seeking anonymity.

“Ambulances rushed to the blast area and transferred the injured to a nearby hospital and the body of the deceased to the forensic department,” the source added.