Bomb blast near Baghdad, nine casualties

By Amir Abdallah -
The aftermath of a bomb blast in Baghdad.
(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior informed on Thursday that nine people had been either killed or wounded in a bomb blast north of Baghdad.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “A bomb exploded, this morning, near a popular market in Sabaa al-Bour area, north of Baghdad, killing one person and wounding eight others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security force also cordoned off the area of incident and barred approaching it,” the source added.

