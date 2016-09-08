Bomb blast near Baghdad, nine casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior informed on Thursday that nine people had been either killed or wounded in a bomb blast north of Baghdad.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “A bomb exploded, this morning, near a popular market in Sabaa al-Bour area, north of Baghdad, killing one person and wounding eight others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security force also cordoned off the area of incident and barred approaching it,” the source added.