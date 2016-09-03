Bomb blast near Baghdad, nine casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry informed on Saturday that two people were killed and seven others injured in a bomb blast to the west of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “A bomb exploded this morning, near a fruit and vegetable market in Amiriya, west of Baghdad, killing two persons and injuring seven others.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the injured to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security forces cordoned off the area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

