Bomb blast near Baghdad, ten casualties

By Amir Abdallah -
A bomb blast site in Baghdad. File Photo
(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Sunday that two people were killed and eight others injured in a bomb blast to the north of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “ A bomb exploded this morning near a popular market at Hamamiyat area in Taji district, north of Baghdad. Two people were killed and eight others were injured.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the injured to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security forces later cordoned off the area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

