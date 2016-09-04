Bomb blast near Baghdad, ten casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A security source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Sunday that two people were killed and eight others injured in a bomb blast to the north of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “ A bomb exploded this morning near a popular market at Hamamiyat area in Taji district, north of Baghdad. Two people were killed and eight others were injured.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the injured to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security forces later cordoned off the area,” further added the source seeking anonymity.