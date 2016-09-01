Bomb blast near Baghdad, ten casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry informed on Thursday that two people were killed and eight others wounded in a bomb blast to the north-west of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said, “A bomb exploded at noon today close to shops in Shula area, north-west of Baghdad. Two people were killed and eight others wounded.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security force cordoned off the area of incident,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

