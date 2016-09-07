Bomb blast near Salahuddin, 12 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A security source in Salahuddin province reported on Tuesday that 12 displaced persons have been either killed or wounded in a bomb blast north of the province.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “An explosive device emplaced by ISIS members in an area located between al-Zawiya and Sharqat (50 km north of Salahuddin), exploded, targeting families while they were fleeing from the areas controlled by ISIS in Sharqat and surrounding villages,” pointing out that, “Four civilians were killed and eight others were injured due to the explosion.”

“The ISIS is planting bombs in the path of the displaced families to hinder their escape attempts,” the source added.