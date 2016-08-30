Bomb blast to the north of Baghdad, eleven casualties

By Amir Abdallah
Paramedics transfer the bodies of a bomb blast victims. File photo.
(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Tuesday that two people were killed and nine others wounded in a bomb blast to the north of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said,” An explosive device exploded this morning, near a popular market in Sabaa al-Bour, north of Baghdad. Two people killed and nine others wounded.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security force cordoned off the area of incident,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

