Bomb blast to the north of Baghdad, eleven casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed on Tuesday that two people were killed and nine others wounded in a bomb blast to the north of Baghdad.

Sharing details the source said,” An explosive device exploded this morning, near a popular market in Sabaa al-Bour, north of Baghdad. Two people killed and nine others wounded.”

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department. Security force cordoned off the area of incident,” further added the source seeking anonymity.