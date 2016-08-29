Bomb blast south of Baghdad, eleven casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior informed on Monday that that a bomb blast to the south of Baghdad killed at least one person and injured ten others.

Sharing details the source said, “This morning a bomb exploded near a popular market in Madain area to the south of Baghdad. One person was killed and ten others were severely injured.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the body of the deceased was sent to the forensic department. Security forces have taken tough measures, anticipating the presence of other bombs.”