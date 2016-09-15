Bomb blast targets army patrol near Baghdad, 7 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq informed on Thursday that in a bomb blast targeted on an army patrol to the south of Baghdad, killed two army personnel and injured five others.

“The bomb exploded on Thursday evening, targeting an Iraqi army patrol at Arab Jabour village in Doura, to the south of Baghdad. Two army personnel were killed and five others injured. The army vehicle was also damaged severely,” the source said seeking anonymity.

“Ambulances rushed to the area and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department. The security forces later cordoned off the area,” further said the source.