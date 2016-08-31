British man sees his missing son in ISIS video executing Kurdish captives

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A British man was distressed to see his son along with four other young boys in an ISIS video released last week. In the video it was shown that five Kurdish captives in Raqqa, Syria, were executed by as many child soldiers, which had a British boy along with boys from different countries.

Speaking to media the man said that he had not seen his son in three years.

“He was brainwashed by his mother, Sally Jones, who took him with her to Syria to join ISIS three years ago. He was 10-year-old then,” the man added.

The man, who remains unidentified, saw the video, released on Friday, and was sure that among the boys, who shot the Kurdish captives, was also present his son.

It may be recalled here that in the nine-minute video the boys, dressed in military outfits and wearing black bandanas, executed five Kurdish captives with handguns.