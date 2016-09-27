Coalition air strike destroys 3 ISIS car bombs near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Police announced on Tuesday that three car bombs belong to ISIS were destroyed in an air strike carried out by the international coalition in al-Houd village, south of Mosul.

“The international coalition launched an air strike on al-Houd village, south of Mosul, destroying three car bombs belong to ISIS. The car bombs were prepared to attack Iraqi security forces in Qayyarah area, south of Mosul,” The Police Command said in a press statement.

“The airstrike completely destroyed the vehicles and killed the people inside,” the statement explained. “The international coalition also targeted gatherings of ISIS near Qayyarah and killed dozens of ISIS militants south of Mosul,” the statement added.

Iraqi military forces are getting ready to recapture the city of Mosul next month after air strikes of the US-led coalition weakened ISIS defenses in the city.