Coalition airstrike kills 30 ISIS members north of Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Ismail Mahlawi, announced on Sunday, that air strike by the US-led international coalition killed 30 ISIS militants, north of Ramadi.

Mahlawi said in press statements, “The international coalition air force, Iraqi Air Force and forces from the army’s 10th brigade bombarded the ISIS sites in Albu Ali Jassim area in the island of Ramadi, north of the city of Ramadi, killing 30 members of the group.”

“The military forces, backed by army’s artillery and air force, continue their advance toward Albu Ali Jassim area, in order to liberate it from the control of the terrorist gangs,” Mahalawi added.

Security forces are also continuing their progress in the liberation battles of Ramadi Island, which began last week, backed by air strikes provided by the international coalition air force and Iraqi Air Force.