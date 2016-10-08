Coalition airstrike kills 7 ISIS members near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera Operations Command in Anbar Province announced on Saturday, that seven ISIS members were killed in an air strike conducted by the international coalition air force, west of Ramadi.

Commander of Jazeera and Badiya Operations, Major General Qassim Mohamadi, said in a press statement, “This morning, international coalition air force carried out an air strike targeting a gathering of the ISIS members in Hayy al-Bakr area in Heet Island.”

“The air strike killed seven ISIS members and destroyed three vehicles carrying weapons and a rocket launcher, as well as detonating a large cache of weapons,” Mohamadi added.

“The security forces will liberate the areas of Hayy al-Bakr and al-Shamiyah from the ISIS control in the coming few hours,” Mohamadi explained.