Coalition airstrike kills ISIS explosives official west of Anbar

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command in Anbar province announced on Thursday, that the explosives official of the Islamic State extremist group was killed, along with three of his aides by a US-led coalition air strike, west of Anbar.

Head of al-Somoud brigade, Captain Nazim al-Jaghifi, said in a press statement, “Intelligence information allowed the international coalition air force to conduct an air strike on a gathering of ISIS members in al-Makhazen area, west of Anah district (180 km west of Anbar), killing the explosives official of ISIS Mustafa Aloush al-Jaghfi, along with three of his aides.”

“The air strike also destroyed large number of IEDs and Hell missiles that were used by the extremist group to attack security forces and civilians, as well as destructing four booby-trapped vehicles belonging to the ISIS,” Jaghifi added.

“The ISIS is trying to use all possible means to manufacture weapons, IEDs and explosives, in order to repulse the advance of security troops toward the western areas of Anbar,” Jaghifi explained.

Security forces managed to free the majority of cities of Anbar, such as Heet, Fallujah, Ramadi, Baghdadi and Rutba.

