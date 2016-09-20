Coalition airstrike kills senior ISIS leader near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News on Tuesday that a senior ISIS leader was killed south of Mosul on Saturday.

Quoting a report of Kurdistan National Security Council Anti-Terror agency, the source said, “In one of the coalition airstrikes senior ISIS leader Abu Abdul-Rahman al-Shishani was killed.”

“The senior leader Tamas al-Shishani, also known as Abu Abdul-Rahman al-Shishani and some of his aides were killed on Saturday near al-Shur to the south of Mosul.”

It may be mentioned here that the Kurdistan Region’s security forces, especially its special and anti-terror forces, are main partners with the international coalition in the war against ISIS.