Coalition airstrike kills, wounded 12 ISIS members near Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Saturday, that 12 members of the Islamic State group were either killed or wounded in an air strike carried out by the international coalition air force in southern Nineveh.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Today, international coalition air force bombarded headquarters of ISIS in one of the villages in Qayyarah vicinity, killing five ISIS members and wounding seven others.”

“The killed ISIS members include the official of booby-trapped planes brigade,” Al Sumaria added.

“The air strike destroyed tactical units that were used by the ISIS to attack the headquarters of Iraqi army and joint security forces in Qayyarah,” Al Sumaria explained.

For more than two years, US-led international coalition is conducting air strikes targeting the headquarters and hideouts of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.