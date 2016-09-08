Coalition airstrikes near Anbar kills 7 ISIS members

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Jazeera Operations Command in Anbar province announced that seven ISIS members were killed by a coalition airstrikes that targeted their headquarters west of the province.

The commander of Jazeera Operations Command Lieutenant General Qassim al-Mohamadi said, “Today, the international coalition aircraft conducted a number of air strikes on ISIS headquarters and strongholds in al-Bakr neighborhood in Heet Island and al-Kusairat area in Haditha district, killing 7 ISIS members.”

“The air strikes also destroyed a large cache of weapons and three armed vehicles in al-Bakr area, in addition to destructing another cache or weapons in Kusairat area,” Mohamadi added.