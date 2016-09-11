Coalition air force targets ISIS gatherings and hideouts in Baghdadi Island

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A military source in Anbar province informed on Sunday, that the international coalition air force has bombarded a gathering of ISIS members in al-Baghdadi Island, west of Ramadi.

Sharing more detail the source revealed, “The international coalition air force bombarded a gathering of ISIS terrorists in al-Baghdadi Island (90 km west of Ramadi), killing a number of them.”

“The bombardment came in preparation for the military operation that will be launched to liberate the islands of Heet and al-Baghdadi in the next few days,” the source added.

It may be mentioned that the islands of Heet and al-Baghdadi have been under the control of ISIS since mid-2014, while the coalition air force and the Iraqi Air Force are continuing to target ISIS gatherings and hideouts in the two islands.