Christian militia leader: Coalition jets didn’t target ISIS convoys fleeing Mosul to Syria

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The leader of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi’s Christian militia, the Babylon Brigades, revealed on Monday that the international coalition air force did not target ISIS convoys as they fled from Mosul towards Syria.

The Secretary-General of the Christian militia, Babylon Brigades, Ryan al-Kildani, issued a statement expressing his astonishment that the international coalition air force did not target ISIS fighters and convoys as they fled from Mosul to Syria.

“ISIS is currently suffering from confusion in Mosul,” Kildani explained. “Iraqi security forces received intelligence from residents of Mosul about the locations of ISIS militants,” Kildani added.

Earlier today Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the launch of a military offensive to liberate Mosul from ISIS control and called on its residents to cooperate with Iraqi security forces to liberate the city.