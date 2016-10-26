Protestors in Sulimaniyah condemn Turkish presence in Kurdistan

(IraqiNews.com) Sulimaniyah – Dozens of people demonstrated in Sulimaniyah Province to condemn Turkish military presence in Kurdistan Region, Al Sumaria reported on Wednesday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Dozens of people of Darbandikhan city demonstrated, this evening, against the Turkish military presence in Kurdistan Region,” pointing out that, “The demonstrators chanted and raised slogans condemning the Turkish presence in the region.”

“The demonstrators called the international society to force Turkey to withdraw its military troops from Kurdistan,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier this week, Turkish Prime Minister Benali Yildrim announced that Turkish troops are backing Peshmerga forces that fight against the Islamic State near Bashiqa camp in Nineveh Province.