Diyala police foils suicide attack on security checkpoint near Baqubah

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Diyala Police Command announced on Tuesday foiling a suicide attack on the eastern checkpoint, northeast of Baqubah, and pointed out that the suicide bomber was holding a false identity.

Diyala Police Chief, Major General Jassim al-Saadi, said in a press statement, “Security forces managed, this morning, to monitor a suicide bomber while taking a taxi and moving toward the eastern checkpoint in Qura Tabba area, northeast of Baqubah,” pointing out that, “The forces from the checkpoint shot the suicide bomber who tried to flee, killing him on the spot.”

“The suicide bomber was holding a false identity issued from Rusafa Civil Status Directorate,” Saadi explained. “The vigilance of our forces prevented the terrorist from achieving his goal and detonating himself near security forces and civilians,” Saadi added.

The ISIS and other armed group, such as Army of the Men of the Naqshbandi Order, imposed their control over the province of Diyala, after capturing the cities of Mosul and Tikrit, but the security forces and al-Hashd al-Shaabi managed to liberate some of these areas.